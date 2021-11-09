Morgan Mobley is a multimedia journalist, starting the day with you every weekday morning.
Born and raised in Overland Park, Morgan is thrilled to be home and sharing your stories in the place she loves most.
After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kansas State, she headed north to begin her career in Sioux City, Iowa. During her time there, she accumulated loads of snow gear as she reported in blizzards half her height and gained experience in nearly every position of the newsroom. From shooting and editing to reporting, producing and anchoring, she fell in love with every aspect of keeping her community informed.
Making her way closer to home, the next stop on her path led her to KAKE in Wichita, where she anchored the weekend evening newscasts and reported weekdays. She leaned into her passion of storytelling, leading to multiple stories of hers being picked up by national news outlets. Morgan also discovered her love of honoring our local veterans as she started a new segment called ‘Hometown Heroes’ where she gave a voice to many of their stories.
From tragedies to triumphs, parades and processionals, small everyday moments that make a difference and once in a lifetime occasions; the honor of being entrusted to your stories is not lost on her. Sharing the heart of humanity is her ‘why’.
When she’s not working, you can find (and hear) Morgan losing her voice cheering on the Chiefs, spending time with friends and family, running, trying new recipes, and perpetually giving into her itch for spontaneity. Serving in her church and volunteering for the Tim Tebow Foundation’s ‘A Night to Shine’ is also near and dear to her heart.
Morgan would love to hear from you. If you have story ideas or just want to connect, be sure to find her on social media or email her at morgan.mobley@kctv5.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.