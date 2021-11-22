Grace Chapin joined KCTV5 in November 2021 as the weekday Traffic Anchor and Lifestyle Show Reporter. Grace, a Blue Valley Northwest High School graduate, is originally from Overland Park and is so excited to be back in her hometown! You can see her weekdays on KCTV5 from 4:30 a.m. to 7a.m., and on our news/lifestyle show at 9am.
She is a Belmont University graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Video Production and a Master’s Degree in Sports Administration. While attending school in Nashville, Grace interned for the GAC show “Headline Country”, WKRN, the Nashville Predators and the Boston Celtics. During graduate school, Grace also served as a graduate assistant for the Belmont men’s basketball team and was the sideline reporter for the women’s basketball team.
Grace got her start in television at KHQ in Spokane, Washington, where she was the morning reporter for “The Wake Up Show.” About a year later, she transitioned into weather forecasting, and also doing traffic at the station. Most recently, she was freelancing in Seattle, giving weekend weather reports for FOX 13.
When Grace isn’t at work, she and her husband are out golfing, watching sports, or hanging out in Grace’s happy place… the movie theater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.