Toy Story 4 hits theatres nationwide on June 21, 2019.

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Toy Story 4.'

Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link

Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Forty (40) winners and a guest are available pass downloads while supplies last.

When Bonnie takes the toys on her family’s road trip, Woody ends up on an unexpected detour that includes a reunion with his long-lost friend Bo Peep, whose adventurous spirit and life on the road belie her delicate porcelain exterior. Woody and Bo are worlds apart when it comes to life as a toy, and they soon realize that’s the least of their worries. 

Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/340296.

AMC Studio 28

Olathe, KS

Date: June 18

Time: 7 p.m.

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.

