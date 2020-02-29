Onward
(Allied Global Marketing)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Onward.'

Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link

Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Forty (40) winners and a guest are available pass downloads while supplies last.

Summary:

When teenage elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot (voices of Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) get an unexpected opportunity to spend one more day with their late dad, they embark on an extraordinary quest aboard Barley’s epic van Guinevere. Like any good quest, their journey is filled with magic spells, cryptic maps, impossible obstacles and unimaginable discoveries. But when the boys’ fearless mom Laurel (voice of Julia Louis-Dreyfus) realizes her sons are missing, she teams up with a part-lion, part-bat, part-scorpion, former warrior – aka The Manticore (voice of Octavia Spencer) – and heads off to find them. Perilous curses aside, this one magical day could mean more than any of them ever dreamed. Directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae, Disney and Pixar’s “Onward” opens in U.S. theaters on March 6, 2020.

Rated: PG

Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/395335.

The Screening Info:

AMC Studio 28

Olathe, KS

Date: March 2

Time: 7 p.m.

Social media: #PixarOnward

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.

