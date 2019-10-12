Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
(Allied Global Marketing)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil.'

Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link

Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fifty (50) winners and a guest are available pass downloads while supplies last.

Summary:

In Disney’s “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,” a sequel to the 2014 global box office hit, Maleficent and her goddaughter Aurora begin to question the complex family ties that bind them as they are pulled in different directions by impending nuptials, unexpected allies and dark new forces at play.

Rated: PG

Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://www.seeitfirst.net/pin/967329.

The Screening Info:

AMC Studio 28

Olathe, KS

Date: Oct. 18

Time: 7 p.m.

Social media: #Maleficent

If you are having trouble downloading your passes please contact SeeItFirst customer service. The email support is HELP@seeitfirst.net.

