FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is giving away movie passes to see an advanced screening of 'Dark Waters.'
Enter for your chance to win free passes to a special advance screening simply by clicking on this special link.
Passes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. Fifty winners and a guest will download their passes, while supplies last.
Summary:
From Participant (SPOTLIGHT, GREEN BOOK), DARK WATERS tells the shocking and heroic story of an attorney (Mark Ruffalo) who risks his career and family to uncover a dark secret hidden by one of the world’s largest corporations and to bring justice to a community dangerously exposed for decades to deadly chemicals. Corporate environmental defense attorney Rob Bilott (Academy Award ®- nominee Mark Ruffalo) has just made partner at his prestigious Cincinnati law firm in large part due to his work defending Big Chem companies. He finds himself conflicted after he is contacted by two West Virginia farmers who believe that the local DuPont plant is dumping toxic waste into the area landfill and that it is destroying their fields and killing their cattle. Hoping to learn the truth about just what is happening, Bilott, with the help of his supervising partner in the firm, Tom Terp (Academy Award-winner Tim Robbins), files a complaint that marks the beginning of an epic 15 year-fight – one that will not only test his relationship with his wife, Sarah (Academy Award-winner Anne Hathaway) but also his reputation, his health and his livelihood.
Free registration is required to redeem your pass. To register and enter, go to http://focusfeaturesscreenings.com/QFvRw80486.
The Screening Info:
Glenwood Arts
Overland Park, KS
Date: 11/19/2019
Time: 7 p.m.
Social Media: #DarkWaters
Release date: Opens in theaters on Dec. 6
Rating: PG-13
