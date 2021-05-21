(CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 7,3 sacudió a China este viernes, según el según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El sismo se produjo en el sur de la provincia de Qinghai.
El foco sísmico estuvo localizado a 10 kilómetros de profundidad.
Este viernes en la mañana (hora ET) se reportó otro sismo en China de magnitud 6,0, a 29 kilómetros al noreste de Dali, en el sur de China.
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.4 – Southern Qinghai, China https://t.co/shP2Bnaacr — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) May 21, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.