(CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 7,0 sacudió las costas de Filipinas este jueves, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS).
Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 – 210 km SE of Pondaguitan, Philippines https://t.co/zHRGx7NXpO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) January 21, 2021
El sismo se produjo a 210 km al sudoeste de Pondaguitan y a una profundidad de 95,8 km.
Noticia en desarrollo…
