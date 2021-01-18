(CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 6,6 sacudió el este de Argentina este lunes, según reportes del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El foco sísmico estuvo localizado a 11 kilómetros de profundidad y el epicentro estuvo ubicado a 36,9 kilómetros al norte-noreste de Pocito, San Juan, Argentina y a 53,7 kilómetros al norte-noreste de San Juan, Argentina.
Noticia en desarrollo.
