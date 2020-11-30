(CNN Español) –– Un sismo de magnitud 6,3 sacudió la provincia de Salta en Argentina este lunes, según reportes del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El foco sísmico estuvo localizado a 147,8 kilómetros de profundidad y el epicentro se ubicó a 76,6 kilómetros al este noreste de San Antonio de los Cobres, provincia de Salta en Argentina y a 172,2 kilómetros al este sureste de Salta, ciudad en la misma provincia.
