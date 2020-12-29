(CNN) — Croacia fue sacudida por un terremoto de magnitud 6,3, informó el martes la agencia de noticias croata HINA, propiedad del gobierno.
El Centro Sismológico Europeo-Mediterráneo (EMSC) dice que el terremoto sacudió Croacia a las 12:20 pm hora local (6: 20aET).
El epicentro del terremoto se ubicó a 44 kilómetros al sureste de la capital del país, Zagreb, agregó la EMSC.
«Un terremoto de este tipo puede generar daños significativos a distancias epicentrales cercanas», tuiteó el EMSC, señalando que este es el terremoto más grande que ha sacudido a Croacia en lo que va de año.
Según la agencia HINA, Darinko Dumbovic, alcalde de Petrinja, una ciudad en el centro de Croacia, ha pedido ayuda de emergencia inmediata, diciendo que «la mitad de la ciudad ha sido destruida».
De Arnaud Siad y Nada Bashir de CNN en Londres
