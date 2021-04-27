(CNN Español) –– Un sismo de magnitud 6,0 sacudió el noreste de la India este miércoles (hora local), según reportes del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El foco sísmico estuvo localizado a 28,9 km de profundidad y el epicentro estuvo ubicado a 10,9 kilómetros al sur-sureste de Dhekiajuli, Assam, India, y a 90,8 kilómetros al oeste de Samdrup Jongkhar, Bután.
Noticia en desarrollo.
