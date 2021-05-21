Sismo de magnitud 6,0 sacude China, según USGS CNNEE Posted 3 hrs ago Posted 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 6,0 sacude China, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés) . Información en desarrollo… Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Usgs Servicio Geologico De Estados Unidos China Highway El En Un Ingle Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Stories New Olathe intersection is first of its kind in Kansas Nathan Vickers Updated May 19, 2021 The project is called a continuous flow intersection, a system that diverts vehicles turning left across an oncoming lane of traffic, in order to keep cars moving more consistently. CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man tries to kidnap 11-year-old girl at bus stop Ashleigh Jackson, Digital Content Producer Updated May 19, 2021 A disturbing surveillance video captured the moment a man tried to abduct an 11-year-old girl at a Florida bus stop, police said. Authorities identify Johnson County crash victim as 28-year-old man Nick Sloan Updated May 18, 2021 Authorities have identified the driver killed as 28-year-old David Lawrence Hutchinson. Amber Alert canceled, 10-month-old Liberty boy found safe Zoe Brown Updated 38 min ago A child is safe after an Amber Alert was issued out of Liberty, Missouri for a missing 10-month-old boy on Tuesday night. WATCH: Self-driving car flees from human driver after getting confused by road construction Adam McDonald, Digital Content Producer Updated May 18, 2021 A self-driving taxi fled from its human driver twice while on its route after getting confused. Police: 4-year-old boy found dead in street was kidnapped while he slept By Associated Press Updated May 18, 2021 The affidavit does not detail the suspect's relationship to the boy's family or provide a motive.
