Sismo de magnitud 5,9 sacude Guatemala Paula Bravo Medina Posted 45 min ago (CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 5,9 sacudió las costas de Guatemala este viernes, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS). El sismo se produjo a 47 kilómetros al sudsudoeste de Champerico, en la costa de Guatemala.
