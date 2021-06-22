(CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 5,8 sacudió Perú, al sur de la capital, Lima, la noche de este martes, de acuerdo con un reporte preliminar del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El epicentro del sismo se ubicó inicialmente a 40 kilómetros al oeste suroeste de la localidad de Mala y tuvo una profundidad de 50,6 kilómetros.
Hasta el momento no hay reporte de daños.
Noticia en desarrollo
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.