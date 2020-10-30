Sismo de magnitud 5,5 sacude Perú Paula Bravo Medina Posted 36 min ago Posted 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save (CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 5,5 sacudió Oxapampa, Perú, este viernes, según el Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS). Información en desarrollo… Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Peru Usgs Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesAmber Alert canceled after 2 girls are found safe in OklahomaMan suspected of killing and abducting his children was in the middle of divorceFather of 2 slain Leavenworth boys charged with capital murderCommunity in mourning of Leavenworth County double homicideMom speaks out after 2 sons killed, 2 daughters kidnapped in Lansing, KSKnife-wielding suspect killed after charging trooper in Cass County, highway patrol saysRaytown family continues haunted house tradition after tragedy4 adult children found living with mother's decomposing body, police sayPolice confirm they've found the body of Marina BischoffKC man saves two people drowning in Florida ocean Videos
