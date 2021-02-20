(CNN Español) — Un sismo de magnitud 5,0 sacudió el centro de Perú en la tarde de este sábado, de acuerdo con un reporte del Servicio Geológico de Estados Unidos (USGS, por sus siglas en inglés).
El epicentro del sismo se ubicó a 30,6 kilómetros noreste de Tournavista, departamento de Huánuco, a una profundidad de 30 kilómetros, según el reporte.
