(CNN) — El ex primer ministro de Italia Silvio Berlusconi está siendo tratado en un hospital de Mónaco, dijo el jueves su oficina de prensa a CNN.
El político de 84 años ingresó este jueves en el hospital por consejo de su médico en Milán para un chequeo, dijo su portavoz Marco Russo.
“Estos son chequeos de rutina y no hay motivo de alarma”, agregó. Russo destacó que Berlusconi está «completamente lúcido» y «va bien» pero no está claro cuándo saldrá del hospital.
