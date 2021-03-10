KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A store in Germany is offering singles a fresh new way to shop for love.
The first Friday of every month is "Single-Shopping" Day.
Customers who are interested can grab a numbered red heart balloon as they enter to shop.
If a person finds a potential match while they shop -- customers leave their contact information with the store, who helps make the connection.
