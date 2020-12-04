PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) - - The Hy-Vee at 76th and State Line was bustling Friday night. A couple walking by were stunned to hear about what happened there two days earlier.
“It’s kind of crazy,” said Joe.
His wife said her heart was racing after getting the news. That’s why they asked we not use their last names.
“Knowing that I’ve been out past dark myself or with the dogs, it’s just kind of spooky and eerie,” said Megan.
Prairie Village Police say Wednesday night, a woman was kidnapped from the parking lot by a total stranger. They say she had just finished her grocery shopping and was in her car, about to drive off, when the man got in and told her to drive. He forced to drive into Kansas City, MO. Police wouldn’t say where in the city, but said once in Kansas City, the kidnapper hit her, forced her out of her car, and drove off in it.
“I would imagine it would be very terrifying for the person involved in that situation,” said Det. Sgt. Adam Taylor with the Prairie Village PD’s investigations unit.
He says the KCPD found her car and arrested the suspected kidnapper soon after. It was 10:37pm, he says, when Prairie Village Police got the call from Kansas City Police about it.
“I’ve come to this store that late at night just to randomly get something,” said Megan.
“There’s times at 10:30 at night or 11:00 at night where we need that gallon of milk or we need that ice cream for that guilty pleasure, we’ll come down here,” echoed her husband. “And you don’t expect to get involved in anything like that.”
Austin Barnes lives nearby and shops there too.
“I know some of the people who work here,” said Barnes, “and there seems to be always someone around pushing carts, things like that, so it’s surprising that it would happen.”
Prairie Village Police say they obtained surveillance footage corroborating the woman’s account.
“Unfortunately, this was a target of opportunity,” said Taylor.
He said it shouldn’t be cause for fear, but it should be a reminder about safety precautions people might not always keep top of mind. Taylor listed some of them.
“Parking in a well-let spot, Being in groups. Having somebody with you. Talking with somebody on a cell phone letting them know where you’re going. Different things like that. You have your keys. You’re ready to get in your car. You just don’t have your head down and oblivious to everything else that’s going on. That isn’t necessarily saying that’s what happened in this case but it’s just good preventative stuff out there for people.”
He said that particular location is not known as dangerous. The thing people need to remember is that anywhere can be.
Joe and Megan say it won’t keep them away from their favorite neighborhood grocery. But it will be top of mind.
“We love Hy-Vee,” Joe made clear.
“We’ll still come but just be a little bit more aware of our surroundings,” Megan concluded.
As for why police didn’t alert the public sooner, Taylor gave two reasons. The suspect was arrested soon after, so he was no longer a threat. They also had a tight window to gather evidence for court filings to ensure the man was not released.
He said they sent the public alert Friday because they want to get the word out to anyone who witnessed anything that could help bolster their case. They are urging anyone who did to contact the Prairie Village PD at 913-642-6868. Anonymous tips can also be sent to the TIPS Hotline: 816-474-TIPS (8477)
Taylor says the victim has since been released from the hospital and is home with family.
The suspect is in KCPD custody. Prairie Village Police are awaiting an extradition hearing to get him charged for the aggravated kidnapping in Kansas.
