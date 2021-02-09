Law enforcement agencies said they are responding to a shooting at a health care facility in Buffalo, Minnesota, on Tuesday.
The Wright County, Minnesota, Sheriff's Office said there was an "active shooter incident" at the Allina Health Urgent Care Buffalo Crossroads clinic. A suspect believed to be the shooter was taken into custody, the group said.
The ATF St. Paul bureau also said it is heading to the facility after reports of an "active shooter."
The clinic is located in Buffalo, Minnesota, a city about 40 miles northwest of Minneapolis. The clinic's website describes the location as a convenient health care option and part of the Buffalo Crossroads family clinic.
Buffalo has a population of about 16,000 people, and the city's residents are about 97.5% White with a median household income slightly above the state average, according to the US Census.
This is a developing story
