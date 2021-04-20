A shooting was reported Tuesday at a Stop & Shop grocery in West Hempstead, New York, and no suspect has been apprehended, officials said.
Police are canvassing the area in the community on Long Island, and nearby schools are on lockdown and have been told to secure their buildings, Nassau County spokesperson Christine Geed said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.