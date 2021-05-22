Two men were killed and eight other people were injured in a shooting in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota, according to a tweet from police early Saturday morning.
Seven of the victims are at local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries and one man is in the hospital in critical condition, said the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD).
Of the ten adult victims, there are five males and five females, according to police.
The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. 1st Ave., said police.
There is no active threat, according to MPD, who said in a recent post that order has been fully restored at the scene and in the surrounding areas.
Police have not provided any information on suspects or motive at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
CNN's Madeline Holcombe contributed to this report.
