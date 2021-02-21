Police in East Norriton, Pennsylvania, are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a bowling alley Saturday night, leaving one person dead and at least three others wounded.
"There is a possibility that additional victims may have been transported to hospitals in private vehicles," the East Norriton Police Department said in a statement on its Facebook page.
East Norriton Police Chief Brandon Pasquale told CNN affiliate KYW that authorities believe there was one shooter in the incident at the Our Town Alley, based on witness accounts.
"This isn't a common occurrence here, this is a relatively safe neighborhood," Pasquale said.
The police chief said authorities don't yet know what led to the shooting
East Norriton is about 23 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
CNN's Laura James and Alanne Orjoux contributed to this report.
