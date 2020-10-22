Click here for updates on this story
SNYDER COUNTY, Pa. (WNEP) -- On Monday, 102-year-old Bernice Fish of Penn Township did something millions of Americans have already done: she voted.
"It was the easiest possible thing. All I had to do was get out of my car and walk up with my walker to the window."
Bernice has been voting in presidential elections since 1940 when FDR defeated Wendell Willkie. She said she wasn't going to stop voting now.
"To make your voice known and know what you want to do."
Bernice's family decided to vote using mail-in ballots this year.
Linda Derr is Bernice's niece. Since the Snyder County Courthouse has a window where people can drop off their mail-in ballots, the family stopped by on Monday.
"We were planning to just call and have somebody come out. When we parked, there it was. You could see it, and I knew she walked farther than that each day on her walks. I said, 'Do you want to give it a try?' She said, 'Sure,'" Derr said.
It was important to Bernice to hand-deliver her ballot since she has been voting for 80 years.
"I hope if I'm alive another year, I'll still be able to do it," Bernice added.
Bernice and her family hope she encourages other people to vote.
"If she can, at 102, get out and do it, there's no excuse for anybody not doing it," Derr said.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.