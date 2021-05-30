Sheriff's Office searching for convict who fled from sister's memorial service

Click here for updates on this story
GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) -- The Sumner County Sheriff's Office searched for a convict who was granted a furlough by the courts to attend his sister's memorial service on Friday afternoon.
Casey Jamison was allowed to attend the service around 1:30 p.m. Following the visit with the family, the sheriff's office said Jamison fled from the family members entrusted to watch him.
"Mr. Jamison's decision to disgrace his sister and family has caused an additional felony warrant for an escape to be filed," Sumner County Sheriff's Office said in a statement on Friday.
Jamison was sentenced to nine years in prison for charges including theft for more than $10,000 and evading arrest.
"His many, many prior charges include DUI, drug possession, weapons possession, resisting arrest, and various others," Sumner County Sheriff's Office said.
At last check, the sheriff's office said Jamison was seen near US-41 and Light's Chapel Road in Greenbrier. It is unclear what he is wearing, but he is 5'9" tall and weighs 135 pounds.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.