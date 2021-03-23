Click here for updates on this story
FAIR OAKS, California (KCRA) -- Deputies are investigating after a postal worker found two bodies with apparent gunshot wounds in the Fair Oaks area Monday morning, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.
Dispatchers got a call from a supervisor around 10:20 a.m. saying one of his postal workers delivering mail in the 5100 block of Rabaneck Way spotted two unresponsive people, the sheriff's office said. Both were lying in the driveway with a lot of blood visible.
The victims were a man and women believed to have known each other, the sheriff's office said. Deputies Monday afternoon obtained a warrant to search the home where the bodies were found.
It is unknown how the shooting happened, or if anyone else was involved.
