SHAWNEE MISSION, KS (KCTV) --
The Shawnee Mission Board of Education will hold an executive session at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at the Center for Academic Achievement (CAA).
Among other things, they will discuss personnel issues related to the non-elected personnel exception under the Kansas Open Meetings Act (KOMA).
Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas with more than 27,000 students and 3,400 employees.
The district contains 34 elementary schools, five middle schools and five high schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.