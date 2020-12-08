Click here for updates on this story
Maui, HI (KITV) -- Tuesday, an incident with a shark and recreational surfer was reported at Honolua Bay near where the Maui Pro is being held.
The World Surf League (WSL) announced that the competition is currently on hold indefinitely.
WSL took to social media to make the announcement.
"The WSL is working with local authorities and our thoughts are with the victim of this incident," WSL posted.
No word yet on the condition of the surfer.
