FAIRVIEW, KS (KCTV) -- March 1 marks the beginning of the Severe Weather Preparedness Week. Kansas and Missouri experience a wide variety of summertime severe weather, including: tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding. The National Weather Service is encouraging people to use this week to review their severe weather safety plans and Practice what you would do as if the event was REAL.
The National Weather Service in Topeka will conduct a Tornado Drill at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2nd. Everyone is encouraged to participate in the drill by practicing seeking secure, safe shelter from a tornado. This test will be broadcast over NOAA All Hazards Weather Radio and many local television and radio stations. Local officials may also sound their warning sirens.
The National Weather Service encourages everyone to abide by health and safety guidelines related to covid19 during the tornado test which includes staying at least 6 feet from other people when possible and wearing a mask. If that's not possible then simply sheltering in place or discussing where you'd go and what'd you'd do are other options.
