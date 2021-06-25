Several people were killed and injured in a knife attack in the German city of Wurzburg, the district police of Lower Franconia tweeted on Friday.
"We are still on site with strong staff. The attacker was overwhelmed after the police used firearms. There are several injuries and also fatalities to mourn," the police wrote, adding that there was no longer any danger.
German affiliate RTL reported two dead and several injuries, however, German police would not confirm to CNN the number of victims, nor the motive for the attack.
The local police said the suspect was arrested and the situation was under control.
"We arrested a suspect. There is currently no evidence of a second perpetrator. There is NO danger to the population! Please refrain from guessing -- more information will follow," the police said in a tweet.
"There is a lot of unhelpful speculation floating around," they added added.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.