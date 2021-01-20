Several people have been injured in an explosion in Madrid, Spain's capital, the city's emergency services said Wednesday.
The blast, which occurred on Toledo Street in the center of Madrid, caused widespread damage, according to video footage tweeted out by the emergency services, Emergencias Madrid.
Police officers are at the scene, a spokesperson for the Spanish National Police told CNN.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated.
CNN's Al Goodman reported from Madrid, Claudia Rebaza from London and Ingrid Formanek from Granada, Spain.
