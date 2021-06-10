Click here for updates on this story
SPRING HILL, Florida (WFOR) -- An early morning visitor to a Florida post office received quite a surprise when the customer stumbled upon a large alligator wandering in the lobby.
The 7-foot foot wayward alligator simply walked into the post office through the building’s automatic double doors, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.
The post office is located in Spring Hill, north of Tampa.
The customer was entering the post office at 3:30 a.m. to mail a package and spotted the unwanted visitor.
A wildlife trapper was called to the scene and safely removed the gator out of the building.
