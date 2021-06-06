Serena William was surprisingly beaten by Elena Rybakina in two sets as the 39-year-old American exited the French Open at the last-16 stage on Sunday.
Williams' defeat means her quest to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 grand slams continues.
The American, who lost 6-3 7-5 to Rybakina, hasn't made it past the fourth round on the clay at Roland Garros since 2016.
She will now turn her attention to Wimbledon -- the third grand slam of the season — which is played on grass and starts on June 28.
"I'm kind of excited to switch surfaces, but historically I have done pretty well on grass," said Williams, who is a seven-time Wimbledon singles champion.
"I have done pretty well on clay too. Just not this particular season."
READ: Federer withdraws from French Open over knee concerns
More to follow
