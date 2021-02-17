As millions of Texans continue to grapple with widespread blackouts, new winter weather alerts from an incoming storm have been posted, and extend from Texas to New England, covering around 125 million Americans. CNN wants to hear your story about what you're experiencing during this extreme winter weather.
The latest forecast for the winter storm is available here.
For information on how to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning while trying to stay warm during power outages, click here.
Information on what to do while in the middle of a power outage is available here.
