Senate Democrats push bill to combat surge of Asian American hate crimes amid GOP resistance

A bill, introduced by Hawaii Sen. Mazie Hirono and New York Rep. Grace Meng, would assign a Justice Department official to expedite reviews of potential Covid-19-related hate crimes, establish an online database of such incidents and require new guidance to "mitigate racially discriminatory language in describing" the pandemic, according to a summary of the proposal. Hirono is shown here on October 14, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.