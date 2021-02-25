Senate confirms Jennifer Granholm as energy secretary By Ali Zaslav and Ted Barrett, CNN Posted 32 min ago Posted 32 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Senate on Thursday confirmed President Joe Biden's nominee for energy secretary, former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm. The final vote was 64-35. This story is breaking and will be updated. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Granholm Senate Legislation Secretary Joe Biden Nominee Vote Michigan Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Videos ArticlesPatrick Mahomes, Brittany Matthews welcome baby girlBotched 911 call leads to Prairie Village mother’s death, according to lawsuitPeek Inside: Joe Buck's $3.3 million Missouri home up for saleMayor Lucas announces updated COVID-19 guidelines for Kansas CityArizona's 'Valentine Sally' identified as Missouri womanGood Question: Has anybody died after receiving the COVID vaccine?Entire school board resigns after mocking parents during virtual meetingRedacted crash report released in Britt Reid caseKansas City man is facing charges following a triple shooting inside a townhomeKansas City police involved in standoff with stabbing suspect, residents evacuated from apartment Videos
