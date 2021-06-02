(CNN Español) — El Senado argentino aprobó este miércoles modificar las fechas de las elecciones Primarias Abiertas, Simultáneas y Obligatorias (PASO) del 8 de agosto hasta el 12 de septiembre y las generales del 24 de octubre al 14 de noviembre.
El proyecto, que ya fue sancionado por la Cámara de Diputados y presentado a raíz de la pandemia, recibió 55 votos afirmativos, 3 negativos y 2 abstenciones.
El proyecto también extiende el plazo para la inscripción de candidatos y aumenta en más del 25% la cantidad de espacios para ejercer el derecho al voto.
