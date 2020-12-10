Sen. John Yudichak tests positive for COVID-19

Click here for updates on this story
CARBON COUNTY, PA (WNEP) -- State Senator John Yudichak is isolating at home following a positive test for the coronavirus.
Sen. Yudichak had a COVID-19 test after cold-like symptoms earlier in the week, his office said in a release on Thursday.
Yudichak, an independent, represents the 14th Senatorial District in Pennsylvania, which includes Carbon County and parts of Luzerne County.
On Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced that he had also tested positive for COVID-19 and was remaining in isolation.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.