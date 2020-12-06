To acknowledge how much Selena Quintanilla-Perez achieved in such a short amount of time is also to admit enduring anger over the waste of her unrealized potential. In 1995 at age 23, when she was killed by Yolanda Saldívar, her former fan club president, she was on the verge of a career that might have put her in the same category as Beyoncé. The bulk of her legacy was built on what could have been. Or, so I thought.
Watching "Selena: The Series" on Netflix made me realize that comparing her potential to what she accomplished is a disservice. She lived. Truly lived. Selena struggled to find her place in the world. The bio-series, which includes Selena's father Abraham and sister Suzette among its producers, highlights Selena's desire and constant attempts, as a Texas native, to simply be an American girl with Mexican roots. The series is a dramatized version of events that hasn't been without criticism of its rendering, but the show's portrayal of Selena's struggles with identity rings true. She wanted to sing in English — her predominant language — and idolized Whitney Houston, Janet Jackson and Madonna. However, her father, sensing a window of opportunity in the Spanish-speaking market, pushed the family to lean into their ancestral roots to make a living as entertainers.
The series contends that this didn't always sit well with Selena. And yet, she compromised in the pursuit of what she wanted most — to be an entertainer. The family apparently did, too. Suzette didn't want to play the drums, but she did it and in the process it allowed the family to have an almost complete band — Selena y Los Dinos. A.B., the oldest sibling played the guitar alongside his father. According to the series, Abraham decided A.B. looked out of place among his children and looked to A.B.'s network to help replace him. Their success was tied to one another. This theme is on display throughout the series, which opens with talks about a recession in the US, and the loss of Selena's family's business. At one point, the Quintanilla family moves in with relatives. All five members share one room, with the three children sleeping on the floor. A.B. goes dumpster-diving for cans to create makeshift string lights so they could secure the family band a chance to perform at a wedding. The series is full of tough-love lessons that seem to say, "You want it? Prove it."
Along the way we see her sacrifice a traditional childhood in order to work. Friendships she made at school fade into the background due to her rehearsal and performance schedule. High school is replaced by home school to accommodate her growing career as a singer on the road. This all begs the question: How much is a person willing to relinquish in order to get where they want to go? At one point Abraham says the road they've chosen has no exit. Their only option lies in success or failure. But the message I took from it is, they have the power to choose — and he believes they're capable of pulling it off — but they need to believe it, too.
What this series says to us during a pandemic
The bio-series shows Selena's daydreams becoming the road map for her daily actions in life. She commits to them despite the sense that they will be near impossible to obtain. While watching, a realization hit me — her greatest success was her honesty with herself and her fans about what she wanted out of life. She lived in her young life with a wisdom it takes many people a lifetime to achieve.
The release of this series during a pandemic, a time where everyone is facing a massive reset, is poignant. The series seems to ask us to consider whether we are spending our time the way we actually want to-- not to push us to be more productive or successful, but rather to open ourselves to the small voice inside whispering, "What if?" and see where it leads. Because for all of Abraham's belief in his family, beneath his stoic demeanor, even he seems surprised by how far they made it. Not everyone is lucky enough to know exactly what they want out of life. Many will not admit it to themselves, let alone to others who might be able to help them. Going after a dream is difficult work.
Now, imagine being Black or brown, watching "Selena" chase those dreams, as you sit in the midst of a pandemic and cultural uprisings. It doesn't seem rational to want something — or even possible to achieve it — when the odds are stacked against you as they are in this moment. With Covid-19 disproportionately affecting Black, Latinx and Native Americans communities, and systemic racism and White supremacy seemingly everywhere you turn, dreaming like Selena seems like an impossible luxury. Many people are fighting to survive. And yet, the dreams and the drive like she had might also be what keeps people going.
A memorable scene in the series is when Selena (portrayed by Christian Serratos) cries out in exasperation about how she continuously has to choose between being Mexican or American. She says, "We're both at the same time. Mexican and American." It's a relatable moment, full of frustration, for anyone whose identities put them in two (or more) worlds, each of which often deem them "too much" or "not enough" to belong. The series depicts record labels attempting to typecast Selena. When she arrives for a fitting for a video shoot, they reject her fashion choices inspired by her idols: Whitney Houston, Paula Abdul, Jody Watley and Madonna, at which point Selena cheekily responds in character stereotype with, "Should I have brought my serape?" (She's referring to a traditional Mexican shawl.)
How Selena paved the way for 21st century Latina power
Selena's refusal to be only one thing paved the way for people like Jennifer Lopez, whose acting career was catapulted by her own portrayal of Selena in the 1997 biopic. Even though Lopez is Puerto Rican, the two share a similar struggle with cultural identity, particularly tied to language. Both women were called out by critics and the public for their inability to speak Spanish fluently. Johnny Canales, a popular Spanish-language TV presenter, is depicted in the show as constantly teasing Selena about her knowledge (or lack thereof) of Spanish. The jokes get under her skin and he becomes the reason she learns the language wel l— to prove him wrong. A YouTube clip from 1997, promoting Lopez's performance in the movie "Selena," has comments dated as recently as a month ago, critiquing Lopez's Spanish.
The progress around this stigma was on display in Lopez's endorsement video of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the 2020 Election. In it, Lopez explained her support for the candidates in English before switching to Spanish. Her grasp of the Spanish language is choppy at best. She stumbled over words, and at one point, seemed frustrated with her own inability to speak. A star of her magnitude would have the resources to re-shoot the video until it was perfect, but instead, she decided to release it as it was, allowing her legion of fans to see her vulnerable state of straddling two worlds. In that moment she sent a signal to people like me who speak two languages but struggle with fluency: "Do it anyway. If this is important to you, who cares what people say?"
It subtly highlighted the stakes of the 2020 Election. Lopez was doing whatever it took to mobilize her base and vote out the incumbent, who has been attacking Latinx people since he announced his presidency in 2015. And it also showed how far America has come — that a Latina from the Bronx would be granted coveted time with a presidential candidate seeking her endorsement.
This cycle was the first time Latinx voters were the largest racial and ethnic minority group in the electorate. The turnout was decisive in securing Biden a victory and that power owes much to people who (like Selena) refused to be sidelined. Her impact, decades after her death, is far-reaching -- and it is not hyperbole to say it has extended into politics. Presidential contender Julián Castro walked out to her hit "Baila Esta Cumbia" while on the 2020 campaign trail, and in the political arena where every decision is closely scrutinized, this was a notable message to her fans: 'I am one of you. I will fight for you.'
Castro's critiques of the Democratic Party and the Biden administration aren't always well received but voices like his are the reason the political power of Latinx people continues to grow. It's visible not only in the appointments the administration has already made (Alejandro Mayorkas as head of Department of Homeland Security, Anthony Bernal as the First Lady's senior adviser, Julissa Reynoso Pantaleón as her chief of staff, Julie Rodriguez as director of the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Pili Tobar as deputy communications director) but also in the persistence of the message from the high reaches of political power that those appointments are not nearly enough.
The road to get to this point has been long and bumpy, and the fight is not over. But like Serratos, as she plays Selena in the series, says, "Someday is today."
Twenty-five years after her death, we're still talking about Selena and she is still influencing culture. The underlying message in this bio-series is one of hope in the face of adversity. Her legacy is defined not by her untimely death but by the way she lived her life. It's a powerful reminder that our legacy lies in what we do today, not the potential of tomorrow.
