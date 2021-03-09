(CNN) –– Selena Gomez compartió que tal vez la música no estará para siempre en su futuro.
La actriz y cantante admitió esta consideración en una entrevista con la revista Vogue, de la que será portada en la edición de abril.
«Es difícil seguir haciendo música cuando la gente no necesariamente te toma en serio. He tenido momentos en los que he pensado como, ‘¿cuál es el punto?, ¿por qué sigo haciendo esto?'», señaló Gomez.
Selena Gomez se enorgullece de mostrar su cicatriz de trasplante de riñón
Después compartió que para ella «‘Lose You to Love Me‘ era la mejor canción que había lanzado, y para algunas personas seguía sin ser suficiente. Creo que hay muchas personas que disfrutan de mi música. Por eso estoy muy agradecida, por eso sigo. Pero creo que la próxima vez que haga un álbum será diferente. Quiero intentarlo por última vez antes de tal vez retirarme la música».
Selena Gomez debutó en 2009 con su álbum «Kiss & Tell». Luego lanzó otros tres en solitario y dos álbumes más bajo Selena Gomez & the Scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.