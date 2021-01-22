Selena Gomez is putting it on all the line -- including her fingers -- in the new season of "Selena + Chef."
The series, which features the multi-platinum selling recording artist honing her cooking skills with help from celebrity guests, debuted a new season this week.
This season, Gomez welcomes chefs like José Andrés, Kelis Rogers, Curtis Stone and more.
In a clip featured on Entertainment Weekly, chef JJ Johnson puts Gomez's knife skills to the test, with some tense moments as she is guided through the proper way to slice a bell pepper.
"Watch your fingers, please!" he says at one point, as Selena's in-home guests giggle.
The series is available on HBO Max. (HBO, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)
