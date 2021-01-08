JACKSON COUNTY, MO -- KCTV5 News obtained a copy of a search warrant that shows what investigators found inside a truck driven by a suspect who was shot outside of the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A headquarters on Monday.
At last check the suspect, Tayland Rahim, who is accused of driving to the headquarters and firing an assault style rifle remains in the hospital. Prosecutors have not filed charges in the ongoing investigation.
According to a search warrant filed in Jackson County, investigators seized a cell phone, a rifle magazine with 30 rounds and two live rounds from a black Ford F-150 pickup truck that was registered to a relative of the suspect.
Investigators say, according to witness statements and surveillance video, Rahim drove the relative’s truck to Troop A and backed into a parking spot where employees often park around 9:25 Monday night. Around 9:41 Monday night, he walked toward the building holding an assault style rifle. According to court records, Rahim walked toward the driver’s side door of a member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol who was driving through the parking lot at the time. That patrol member alerted other troopers and unarmed employees who were inside the building.
According to court records while outside Troop A, Rahim raised the rifle and appeared to fire in a northwest direction. A trooper exited a west door and fired at Rahim. After hearing the gunfire, another trooper fired from a front office window at Rahim who was next to a tree with the assault style rifle. Rahim fell to ground. He was handcuffed and officers rendered first aid. Rahim was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured.
According to a traffic citation, Rahim was employed by Swift Transportation Company when he was ticketed in October of 2019 for driving a tandem trailer that was more than 2,000 pounds overweight. KCTV5 News reached out to the company for comment but have not heard back as of Friday evening. The citation is Rahim’s only previous interaction with members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol before Monday night.
A spokesperson for the North Kansas City School District confirmed Rahim graduated from North Kansas City High School 10 years ago.
