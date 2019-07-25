CALDWELL COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The search continues for two missing brothers who were last seen in northwestern Missouri.
The police said Nick and Justin Diemel had been visiting the area on business because they own a cattle feeding company.
KCTV5 News has been following the story since their rental truck was found abandoned near Holt, Missouri on Monday morning. It was still running and its lights were on.
For the past few days, police have been searching for them on a farm near Braymer.
It has been a long and exhaustive search for the Diemels. Police vehicles were traveling in and out all day. A red truck has been providing meals for the officers out there working.
At one point, a pumper truck could be seen headed to the command center. Roads around the farm have been blocked off. From Chopper 5, investigators could be seen at a table sifting through what looked like dirt.
The police haven't said why they're looking at that specific farm, but some of the employees and family members said that the Diemel brothers were visiting several farms in the area where they have cattle. They buy and sell them all over the country, although they said they couldn't tell us if they had contracts with that specific farm.
KCTV5 News did some digging and found out that the owner of the farm, Garland Nelson, was found guilty in a variety of cattle fraud schemes in 2015. He served two years in jail. He also filed for bankruptcy.
Sheriff Larry Fish confirmed that they had come to the area to visit some of the ranchers they deal with.
“This was one that the family had led us to because they were supposed to be doing business here, as well as other properties across the state,” Fish said.
The authorities said that they are also checking several other locations around Clinton and Caldwell Counties.
“They are checking for buildings, ponds, waste piles," Fish said. "We’re just looking everywhere we can to try to see if we can find these brothers.”
The Diemels are from Green Bay, Wisconsin. Their family there spoke to one of our sister stations. Nick Diemel's wife Lisa said their family is still hopeful.
“He's got the biggest smile," she said. "He's a loving uncle, a loving brother in-law. His girlfriend, Taylor, they're a wonderful couple. They're high school sweethearts. I know her heart is breaking as much as mine."
Several of the Diemels' relatives and employees drove down to help provide information to police throughout the search.
A group of friends and family who arrived Monday were joined today by three more who came down from Wisconsin on Thursday.
“We got uncles here now and some more cousins,” said Robb Krull.
They said they have barely slept for several days.
"To be honest, this investigation is much bigger than this farm," said Rob Chupp with Diemel's Livestock. "If anyone has information, call the tips line. Nick is a father of four children and a wife at home that need him. He was the backbone of the business. There's a lot of employees who depend on Nick and Justin to provide for their family as well."
"Our oldest two, I think they understand the seriousness," Lisa Diemel said. "The younger two just miss their dad. They cry for him. They ask where he is."
“It’s hard on the kids,” Chupp said “Nick was, I would say, a super dad. His kids were everything to him.”
The Diemels' friends and family said they've been worried ever since the two brothers stopped responding to calls and messages, and missed their flight home to Green Bay.
“We feel like they are digging in deep and they are working very hard to figure this situation out,” Krull said about the authorities investigating.
However, the family says it’s crucial that people continue to call the local TIPS Hotline at 816-632-8477 if they have any tidbits of information.
Employees said the Diemels own thousands of cattle in the U.S. and Canada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.