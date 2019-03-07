KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Scott Wagner is term-limited, and he’ll leave his city council seat as .
But, Wagner says the next mayor should be someone who knows what happens inside City Hall.
"This is a job that one does not necessarily just walk in to," Wagner said.
To shape his platform, Wagner is leaning on what hes learned the last eight years in City Hall.
Wagner says he started out small in politics. But as the president of a neighborhood, Wagner says he knows what Kansas City needs in the future.
To keep taxes low, he is asking the city to work with school districts and the counties.
"If we’re going to keep housing affordable from a taxing standpoint, we have to work with those other jurisdictions to come up with a plan to figure out what is it going to take to help those folks who’ve lived there 30, 40 or 50 years," he said.
Assigned to the finance committee, Wagner’s efforts in City Hall have focused on the city’s budget. And, Wagner says following the money will get results for things like the police department.
"And we have invested, through our budget, more in more officers and more call takers so we have better responses, better clearance rates and so on," he said.
If elected mayor, Wagner says he’d also focus on getting people help before they commit crimes.
"We have to invest in prevention. We have to understand that prevention can help us in our law enforcement apparatus," he said.
Being inside 414 E. 12th Street for nearly a decade means Wagner knows how important the relationship with Jefferson City is for the future of Kansas City.
Wagner says if elected, he’s ready to work with Gov. Mike Parson to move Kansas City forward.
For residents familiar with Wagner before the race, they might best know him as a fervent skeptic of the Kansas City International Airport plan.
"So, now its just a matter of saying if things have been agreed to by Edgemoore and by our airport partners that we actually stick to them," Wagner said.
The mayor pro-tem says he was wary from the start and would work to keep things on track if elected.
More information about Wagner's campaign is available here.
This profile is one of 11 that will be written about each of Kansas City’s mayoral candidates ahead of the election. Check back to read each of them as we create them.
