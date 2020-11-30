Click here for updates on this story
TOWSON, MD (WJZ) -- Baltimore County Schools said Friday that they plan to provide daily updates at 4 p.m. on a “catastrophic” ransomware cyber attack that forced schools to close on Wednesday.
“Our technology and other central office teams have been working these past few days to address this catastrophic attack on our technology system,” the school system tweeted. “Unfortunately, we are limited in what we can say due to the ongoing federal, state and local investigations.”
“However, we plan to share updates each day at 4 p.m. Please keep in mind, we cannot answer every question during this time of the investigation,” they added.
Baltimore County Schools said it wants to remind everyone not to use their BCPS accounts, devices or systems until further notice.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.