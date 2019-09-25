KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The threat of severe weather for Friday has led many schools around the Kansas City area to reschedule games in an attempt to avoid the possibility of storms.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has the entire metro area covered in a slight risk advisory for Friday, with thunderstorms producing isolated pockets of large hail and damaging winds possible.

So far, KCTV5 News has found more than 10 games that have been rescheduled in advance of the possible storms.

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Shawnee Mission South vs. Olathe South

Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville

Van Horn vs. Northeast

Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar

William Chrisman vs. Truman

Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South

Olathe West vs. Shawnee Mission North

Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka

Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North

