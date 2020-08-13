WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A new order will take effect on Friday that will prohibit non-professional fall sports in Wyandotte County. That includes football, soccer, and marching band events.
At 12:01 a.m. on Aug 14, the order will apply to all public and private schools (K-12), as well as higher education, non-professional sports clubs, and organizations operating in Wyandotte County.
“We have worked closely with the educational institutions in Wyandotte County, from K-12 to higher education, to safely open schools this fall,” said Dr. Erin Corriveau, Deputy Medical Officer with the Unified Government Public Health Department. “It became increasingly clear that allowing contact sports would greatly increase the risk of exposure to student athletes, their classmates, and their families. We recognize the impact of cancelling sports and it is regrettable that the virus has not been contained enough to allow non-professional sports to proceed at this time.”
The order states, in part, that:
- “Competitions for football, volleyball, soccer and marching band are prohibited.”
- “Practice and conditioning activities in such sports may proceed in the event 6 feet social distancing can always be continuously maintained between individuals.”
- “Sports or activities during the 2020 fall sports season such as debate, speech, tennis, gymnastics, golf, cross county, or other non-contact spirit activity are allowed provided they adhere to the guidelines in the KSHSAA Activity Specific Risk Management Considerations manual.”
- “It is the responsibility of the host school or non-professional sports organization to inform the visiting team of this and all related Local Health Officer Orders.”
The complete details of the order can be found by clicking here.
“We saw a spike in the number of cases after the Stay At Home order was lifted in May, and we have continued to see more spread of the virus throughout the summer,” said Dr. Corriveau. “This new guidance will help protect our students, coaches, teachers, and families, and, we hope, help prevent another spike in case numbers.”
“Ensuring the continued safety of our entire community, including students and school staff, has been and remains our top priority,” said Mayor David Alvey. “Today’s decision by public health officials, in coordination with local school districts, is intended to provide consistent guidance at all levels to reduce potential exposure and prevent another spike in the number of positives cases in our community. From the beginning, Wyandotte County has followed the advice of its medical experts, and it will continue to do so. As a school administrator for nearly 30 years, I understand the importance of sports and extracurricular activities in the formation and development of young persons. I am disappointed and saddened that our students continue to be impacted by this prolonged pandemic, both in the classroom as well as on the field and the court, and look forward to a return to normalcy not only for our children but the entire community.”
