WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – A new health order will prohibit Wyandotte County public school buildings from opening to in-person classes until after Labor Day.
“Dr. Allen Greiner, Wyandotte County’s Chief Medical Officer, issued a new Health Order prohibiting public school buildings within the County from opening to in-person classes until after Labor Day, September 7, 2020 to ensure educators have sufficient time to prepare for school re-opening,” a release stated on Monday.
The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on July 28, 2020 and will remain in effect until the coronavirus pandemic conditions in the county are, “such as to warrant a change or modification.”
The health order applies to public schools within Wyandotte County. Those schools are:
- Bonner Springs/Edwardsville Unified School District (USD 204)
- Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools (USD 500)
- Piper School District (USD 203)
- Turner Unified School District (USD 202)
A release posted to the Kansas City, Kansas Unified Government Facebook page outlines the order.
“While subject to amendment if future medical data requires enhanced measures, this order mandates the following:
- All schoolchildren and educators must wear masks while inside and in outdoor groups at all times. Masks must be worn outdoors when 6 feet distance cannot be maintained, otherwise, masks wearing may be temporarily relaxed.
- Hand sanitizer should be used by students and teachers several times daily
- Social distancing of at least 6 feet between children and educators should be maintained
- Cohorting should be ensured at every grade level, such that grades will be siloed with one or a small number of educator/supervisor during class sessions.
- The use of outdoor space as much as possible for coursework learning, physical education, music and singing is encouraged. Social distance of 6 feet or more must be maintained when outdoors. Masks must be worn outdoors when 6ft social distance cannot be maintained.
- Children should be cohorted, but they also must be physically spaced out throughout entire buildings/facilities/campuses so that schools achieve 50% less density of students in available spaces. Schools may use multiple methods to achieve 50% less density of students in the physical spaces they have available to them – This does not necessarily mean that there are half as many kids in attendance, rather it can be the same number of kids but spaced out into twice the total amount of space that would typically be utilized. This may be achieved creatively such as examples below, or other suggestions will be accepted as well:
- 1st – 7th graders back to school full-time, 8th – 12th grade distance learning full-time; or
- Children spaced within the school such that non-traditional spaces may be used as educational space such as gymnasiums, group rooms, band/singing rooms, etc.; or
- Cohort A and B rotate days physically present at the school – i.e. every other day schooling
- School districts in Wyandotte County will be required to submit their plan to comply with the health department for approval before implementation in the schools.”
Turner USD #202 posted a statement about the new health order.
USD 202 Families,
This afternoon, the Wyandotte County Health Department issued an Order delaying the start of school until after Labor Day. It also includes the requirement to limit school capacity to 50% of students as well limiting student interaction to one designated classroom. We are reviewing the specifics of the Order and will provide an update this week with a new calendar and more reopening details. The full order can be viewed below.
