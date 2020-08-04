KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As school districts continue to discuss what this year will look like for their students, some parents are wondering if their children are being considered.
KCTV5’s Abby Dodge spoke with the parent of one North Kansas City student with special needs who said the needs of her child aren’t being talked about.
Over the past few months, we’ve talked to a wide range of parents. Some said their students excel online.
Parents of children with developmental disabilities say there’s no alternative quite like the classroom.
Lunchtime in a house of five can be busy, but the George family has gotten it down to a science since when the kitchen table doubled as a classroom earlier this year.
“But for her, it was full time,” Jami George said. “I had to be there with her, next to her.”
Kaiden is 7 and she has some developmental disabilities that make it harder for her in school.
“They are giving an option for parents to say, ‘Okay, we want to do online learning,’ and we have to make that decision by the 31st,” George said. “That’s not viable. It’s not an option for me at all.”
George was able to give her daughter one-on-one attention this past school year after she was furloughed from her job.
If there’s an outbreak and the only option is online learning, then for the sake of her daughter’s future she might not be able to go back to work.
“You know, I want her to be an independent adult some day and I can’t do that when her only interaction is with somebody on a screen,” she said.
The Georges aren’t critical of their district or other parents for wanting it one way or the other.
They have been given a choice between online or in-person learning.
She said, “As much as they drive me crazy – yes, I want them out of the house -- I don’t want them dead. I don’t want them sick and isolated in the hospital and I can’t even go be with them.”
Their concern is students like Kaiden haven’t been considered.
“These are hard decisions, but I defiantly feel like she’s left out of that conversation when it comes to her needs as a special needs student,” she said. “I feel like my kids are the canary in the coal mine. It’s heartbreaking.”
Jami George said she’s putting faith in the district to make the right choices for all students.
